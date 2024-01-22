First BanCorp. (FBP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FBP opened at $15.74 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $131,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.