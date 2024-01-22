First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $24.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

Get First Busey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BUSE

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. Analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $312,409. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.