First Horizon Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.