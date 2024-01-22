First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

