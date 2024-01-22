First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.81 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

