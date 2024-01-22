FMC (NYSE:FMC) versus Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Financial Analysis

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FMC and Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $5.80 billion 1.20 $731.50 million $3.93 14.16 Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 10.01% 18.84% 5.59% Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares FMC and Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FMC and Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 9 5 0 2.27 Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro 0 0 0 0 N/A

FMC presently has a consensus target price of $80.38, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Given FMC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro.

Summary

FMC beats Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It also offers feed phosphates; phosphate rock; and industrial products, such as syenite alkali aluminum concentrate, titanomagnetite concentrate, nepheline concentrate, aegirine concentrate, oleum, sulphuric acid, sodiumsilicofluoride, aluminum fluoride, nitric acid, and ammonia solution. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

