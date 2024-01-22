Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $65.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.