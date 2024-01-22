Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

