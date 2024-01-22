FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.95.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of FTAI opened at $50.16 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

