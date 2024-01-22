Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.76.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 18.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 564.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. Futu has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

