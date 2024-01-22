FY2023 EPS Estimates for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Lifted by Analyst

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of electroCore in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.84) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.59). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative net margin of 153.68% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million.

electroCore Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.97. electroCore has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Featured Articles

