FY2023 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

