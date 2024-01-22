FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Reduced by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $7.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.19.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$84.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,052 shares of company stock worth $23,814,824. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

