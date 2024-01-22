FY2024 EPS Estimates for CureVac Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CureVac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for CureVac’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CureVac by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
