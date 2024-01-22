FY2025 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC increased their price target on NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.71.

NFI stock opened at C$12.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.75. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

