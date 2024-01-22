Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Critical Review

Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Westrock Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gemini Group Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.03 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -13.19

Gemini Group Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gemini Group Global has a beta of -2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gemini Group Global and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00

Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Gemini Group Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Group Global

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.