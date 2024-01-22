GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) vs. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Head to Head Contrast

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.42% 38.14% 3.17% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.55% 23.34% 4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 2 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 111.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.71 $10.28 million N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.47 $99.05 million $3.93 18.70

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats GEN Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

