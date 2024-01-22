General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Buys $17,096.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 400 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,667.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

General American Investors Price Performance

NYSE GAM opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in General American Investors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 121,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.