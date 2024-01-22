General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Buys $17,096.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 400 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,667.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
General American Investors Price Performance
NYSE GAM opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $43.58.
General American Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.
Institutional Trading of General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
