Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

