Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,927 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.21 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,449,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,449,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,433,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,508,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,121,601 shares of company stock worth $1,645,717 over the last 90 days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

