Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 394 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,468. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $248.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $249.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

