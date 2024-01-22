Girard Partners LTD. Buys 4,123 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $172.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.95.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

