Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.95. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

