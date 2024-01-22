Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.