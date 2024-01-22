Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LW opened at $109.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

