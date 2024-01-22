Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

