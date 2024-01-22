Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,708 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lwmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

