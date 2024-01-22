Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $239.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

