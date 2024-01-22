Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 441 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $81.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

