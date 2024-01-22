Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,896,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.0 %

Aptiv stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.