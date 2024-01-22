Girard Partners LTD. Sells 223 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $75.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

