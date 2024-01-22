Girard Partners LTD. Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VBR stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

