Girard Partners LTD. Sells 5,005 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

