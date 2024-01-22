Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

