Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) versus Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Head to Head Comparison

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Safehold pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial N/A N/A N/A Safehold -63.25% -0.28% -0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $148.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Safehold $158.05 million 9.11 $421.29 million ($7.64) -2.65

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Safehold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gladstone Commercial and Safehold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 0 0 0 N/A Safehold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Safehold has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.78%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Summary

Safehold beats Gladstone Commercial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.