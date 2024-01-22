GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Financial Contrast

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -22.44% -32.20% -13.48% GoodRx 2.04% 2.25% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.22 -$1.09 billion ($1.75) -5.38 GoodRx $766.55 million 3.41 -$32.83 million $0.04 160.79

This table compares Bilibili and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GoodRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 2 5 3 0 2.10 GoodRx 1 9 4 0 2.21

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $16.53, suggesting a potential upside of 75.70%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.42%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than GoodRx.

Summary

GoodRx beats Bilibili on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

