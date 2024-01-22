Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $85.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. Graco has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

