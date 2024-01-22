Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 59,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,506,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $589,714,000 after buying an additional 751,579 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.