Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $273.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.66 and its 200-day moving average is $269.40. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

