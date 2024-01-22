GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

