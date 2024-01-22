Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $118.71 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

