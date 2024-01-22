Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Harmonic has set its FY23 guidance at $0.30-$0.38 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.9 %

HLIT stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Harmonic by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

