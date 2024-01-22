HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives $30.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,810 shares of company stock worth $16,107,926. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.31. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

