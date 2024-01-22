HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

HCP stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,810 shares of company stock worth $16,107,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.