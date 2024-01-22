HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.
HashiCorp Stock Down 1.3 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,810 shares of company stock worth $16,107,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
