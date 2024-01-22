HC Wainwright Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $10.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

