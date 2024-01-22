HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.26. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, Director David R. Ebsworth purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

