H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

