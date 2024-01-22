Head to Head Contrast: China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -82.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Cosmos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.22 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.17 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.04 -$104.12 million ($0.09) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Merchants Bank and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.