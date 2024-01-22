Head to Head Contrast: DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DeFi Technologies and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 202.47%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $114.66 million 5.17 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -13.89

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DeFi Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Summary

Applied Digital beats DeFi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and listing of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The company's ETPs provide investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies that seeks to operate as an alternative to the traditional financial system; and DeFi Infrastructure that offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

