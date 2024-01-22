Head to Head Contrast: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and Benchmark Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Global Blue Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Global Blue Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

This table compares Global Blue Group and Benchmark Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.74 -$26.68 million $0.04 117.03 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 2.40% 198.32% 1.83% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Benchmark Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Benchmark Energy

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.